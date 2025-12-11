Trump: 82% of Ukrainians "demand peace agreement"

US President Donald Trump said that allegedly 82% of Ukrainians "demand a peace agreement."

He said this during a roundtable discussion with business leaders, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

About the peace agreement

Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "realistic" about concluding a peace agreement with Russia.

"Zelenskyy must be realistic. I wonder how long it will take before they hold elections? 82% of the Ukrainian people want an agreement," Trump said.

At the same time, the American leader did not name the source of this information.

Read more: US gave Europe a secret plan to return Russia to global economy, - WSJ

About the elections

In addition, Trump once again stated the need for elections in Ukraine.

"This does not cast a shadow on anyone, but they have a huge problem with corruption there. And people are asking: when will the elections be held? Will they be held at all? Or are they just going to continue like this?" said the US president.

He added that the time has come to settle the war and believes that this is possible. However, he reiterated that "it takes two to tango."

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should hold presidential elections.

Zelenskyy declared his readiness for elections within 60-90 days, provided that the US ensures security.

Read more: Ukraine sends revised peace plan to US – Bloomberg