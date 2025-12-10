Ukraine sends revised peace plan to US – Bloomberg

Ukraine has sent a revised peace plan to Washington after US President Donald Trump held a phone call with European leaders.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Document sent to the US

According to the agency, the document was sent while Trump was speaking with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Weeks of talks have produced a document that is more acceptable to Kyiv, but several contentious issues, including territory and security guarantees, continue to hold up an agreement," Bloomberg writes.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid also reported that Ukraine had sent its response to the peace plan to the US on 10 December.

"Ukraine on Wednesday provided the Trump administration with its response to the latest draft of the US peace plan, Ukrainian and American officials told me," he wrote on social media.

Read more: Contours of peace deal for Ukraine becoming clearer, Trump should ease pressure on Ukraine, - WP

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected the revised peace plan, which had been worked on in London by security advisers, to be passed to the US on 10 December.

Read more: For 90 minutes, Italian PM urged Zelenskyy to make concessions and accept Trump’s terms – media