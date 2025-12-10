Ukraine sends revised peace plan to US – Bloomberg
Ukraine has sent a revised peace plan to Washington after US President Donald Trump held a phone call with European leaders.
This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source, Censor.NET notes.
Document sent to the US
According to the agency, the document was sent while Trump was speaking with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
"Weeks of talks have produced a document that is more acceptable to Kyiv, but several contentious issues, including territory and security guarantees, continue to hold up an agreement," Bloomberg writes.
Axios journalist Barak Ravid also reported that Ukraine had sent its response to the peace plan to the US on 10 December.
"Ukraine on Wednesday provided the Trump administration with its response to the latest draft of the US peace plan, Ukrainian and American officials told me," he wrote on social media.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected the revised peace plan, which had been worked on in London by security advisers, to be passed to the US on 10 December.
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