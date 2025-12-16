We will not recognise Donbas as Russian, either de jure or de facto, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on possible territorial concessions and the creation of a "buffer zone" in Donbas, emphasising Kyiv's principled position. He announced this during an online press conference.

According to him, Russia has not changed its goal of capturing Donbas, while Ukraine defends a practical, fair position and has no intention of transferring the occupied territories.

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Donbas: Ukraine's position and US proposals

Zelenskyy explained that the American side is seeking a compromise and proposes the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas. He clarified that this format does not provide for the region to be governed by the Russian Federation, and that any negotiations do not imply recognition of the territory as Russian, either de jure or de facto.

"A free economic zone does not mean that it is under the control of the Russian Federation. Neither de jure nor de facto will we recognise Donbas as Russian, the part that is temporarily occupied, of course," Zelenskyy emphasised.

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Territory and consensus in negotiations

Despite his principled position, the president noted that Kyiv is ready to discuss the issue of territories as one of the key issues in the negotiation process. To date, there is no consensus on this aspect, and it remains one of the most difficult points in potential peace agreements.

Read more: Trump: We’re closer to peace in Ukraine now than we have been ever

Trump's team is ready for Congress to approve security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the majority of Congress is positive about maintaining security guarantees for Ukraine, and the White House is ready for this.

According to him, this will become a legally binding responsibility of the allies in the event of a violation of the peace agreement or ceasefire by the aggressor.

"There will be a reaction similar to that in Article 5 of the NATO Charter," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy on security guarantees: They look very good, although this is first draft

According to him, the security guarantees will also include the supply of weapons, assistance in equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, training of troops, as well as financing the needs of the Ukrainian army. In addition to the United States, European countries and Canada will join the security guarantees, the president added.

As a reminder, the United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees to break the deadlock in the peace talks.

Read more: Zelenskyy offers alternative to NATO membership in exchange for strong security guarantees, - Bloomberg