Zelenskyy on security guarantees: They look very good, although this is first draft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had seen the draft security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, the draft "looks very good."

The head of state made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Work on security guarantees continues

According to the president, since the US is not offering Ukraine NATO membership, work is currently underway on another format of security guarantees, which must be clearly spelled out.

"We are currently working to get everything written down. And we are making progress. I have seen the details that the military has worked out, and they look very good, even though it is only the first draft. And the issue of monitoring during the ceasefire is, in my opinion, part of the security guarantees," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that "before taking any steps on the battlefield, the military and the civilian population must have a clear understanding of what security guarantees there will be for Ukraine."

Read more: Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy

Monitoring the ceasefire

In addition, Zelenskyy pointed out the importance of who will monitor the ceasefire. He also noted the format and sanctions that will be applied in case of violations.

"Who will monitor, in what format, and what sanctions will be applied in case of violations of this ceasefire monitoring regime? These are the questions I would raise. And it is important that we all agree that we must work this out. And who is on the contact line during the ceasefire? Are these people – the military, technological monitoring, or all of them together? This issue is being worked out by the military. I would give them the opportunity, as they are professionals, to work it out and propose it for negotiations."

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is offering the US and European partners an alternative approach to security guarantees for Ukraine, which involves a possible renunciation of NATO membership in exchange for firm commitments to protect against future Russian aggression.

Read more: Zelenskyy offers alternative to NATO membership in exchange for strong security guarantees, - Bloomberg