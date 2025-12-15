Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a conversation with journalists that although Ukraine is prepared to abandon its aspirations to join NATO, it will still require security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 from the United States and Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

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Security guarantees

The publication reminds us that Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is an article on collective defence, which essentially states that "an armed attack against one or more members of the Alliance in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all members of the Alliance."

"It remains unclear whether the US will agree to this, and if so, how they will persuade Moscow to accept it as part of the agreement," the journalists added.

Read more: US and Ukraine to discuss security guarantees on Monday, - Bloomberg

Negotiations in Berlin

Read more: US ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on NATO Article 5 in case of withdrawal from Donbas, - Axios