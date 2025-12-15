Ukraine still wants security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a conversation with journalists that although Ukraine is prepared to abandon its aspirations to join NATO, it will still require security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 from the United States and Europe.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
Security guarantees
The publication reminds us that Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is an article on collective defence, which essentially states that "an armed attack against one or more members of the Alliance in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all members of the Alliance."
"It remains unclear whether the US will agree to this, and if so, how they will persuade Moscow to accept it as part of the agreement," the journalists added.
Negotiations in Berlin
- As a reminder, on Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team is taking place in Berlin.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was also present at the talks.
- According to media reports, the US and Ukraine will discuss security guarantees in Berlin on 15 December.
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