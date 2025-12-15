US and Ukraine to discuss security guarantees on Monday, - Bloomberg

On Monday, negotiations between the United States and Ukraine on a peace plan are set to resume in Berlin, with security guarantees for Kyiv being the key topic of discussion.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On Sunday, the Ukrainian delegation held five hours of talks with US representatives at the German Chancellor's office. Only the assistant to the head of the German government was present on the European side. The main topic of conversation was territorial issues.

According to the publication, Washington supports Russia's demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected this demand.

Read more: US puts pressure and not ready to compromise with Ukraine on peace deal, - Wall Street Journal

Around 10 European leaders are expected to gather in Berlin on Monday, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: "Russia must know that we will stand by Ukraine. We need to work on a solution that will be sustainable in the future."

Read more: Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that peace agreement on Ukraine is closer than ever

Negotiations in Berlin

On Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team took place in Berlin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was also present at the talks.

Read more: Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations lasted five hours and will continue on 15 December (updated)