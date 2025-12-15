Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that peace agreement on Ukraine is closer than ever

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine is now closer than ever in the last four years and emphasised that the negotiation process is at a decisive stage.

According to Censor.NET, Stubb said this in an interview with Buitenhof TV channel, commenting on the progress of international negotiations.

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According to the Finnish head of state, now is a critical moment for reaching agreements, and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine's partners have reached a practical level.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has already arrived in Germany: We are counting on constructive negotiations with US. VIDEO

Stubb: Now is the critical moment for negotiations

Alexander Stubb noted that the United States, Ukraine, and European countries are simultaneously working on three key documents that should lay the foundation for future peace.

"We are in critical moment in negotiation for peace. And at the same time we are probably closer to a peace agreement that we have been at any time during these four years," the president of Finland stressed.

He specified that this refers to a 20-point peace plan, a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, and a comprehensive programme for the country's post-war reconstruction.

Read more: Peace plan will not please everyone, - Zelenskyy

Witkoff: A lot of progress was made in Berlin

For his part, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed significant progress in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, which took place in Berlin.

"A lot of progress was made during today's negotiations in Berlin," he said on his social media page X.

Witkoff also noted that the parties discussed the 20-point peace plan in detail and agreed to continue negotiations the following day, which indicates the intensity of the dialogue.

Read more: Witkoff reported "lot of progress" in negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations

The specific proposals discussed during the negotiations are not being disclosed at this time.

Incidentally, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the negotiations after the meeting between the two delegations. At the same time, the Chancellor's assistant, Günter Sautter, remained to moderate the process.

Read more: Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations lasted five hours and will continue on 15 December (updated)