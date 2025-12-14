Peace plan will not please everyone, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on accusations from US leader Donald Trump, who claimed that the peace plan proposed by the United States allegedly did not suit Zelenskyy.

He voiced his opinion in a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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What will the plan be?

"Well, you can comment on certain words. The plan will not be one that everyone will like. Of course, there are many compromises in one format or another of the plan. We have sent the latest comments and changes to the plan to the United States," said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the most important thing is that the peace plan be as fair as possible, especially for Ukraine, and effective.

"So that the plan can truly be more than just a piece of paper, but an important step towards ending the war. And, importantly, so that the plan is such that, after it is signed, Russia will not be able to launch another, third aggression against the Ukrainian people," the president said.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner have already arrived in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy - Associated Press

As previously reported, Trump stated that Zelenskyy does not support the US-proposed plan to end the war.

The US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:

withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;

restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;

renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;

equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We are preparing for meetings with representatives of US and Europe regarding political agreement to end war