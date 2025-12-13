US ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on NATO Article 5 in case of withdrawal from Donbas, - Axios

Negotiations on security guarantees that Ukraine will receive from the US and Europe in the event of a peace agreement have made "significant progress." Donald Trump's administration is offering Kyiv a strong, legally binding guarantee based on Article 5 of NATO, which requires congressional approval.

This is reported by Axios, as relayed by Censor.NET.

The issue of territories – a "stumbling block"

President Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in Berlin on Monday to try to reach agreement on the US plan for peace in Ukraine, two White House officials told Axios.

"The White House is pushing hard for Ukraine to approve its plan, but the territorial concessions demanded of Kyiv remain the main stumbling block. The American side believes that all other issues are close to being resolved and that Zelenskyy may have proposed a way forward on the territory issue," the article says.

Read more: Hegseth removed Driscoll from peace talks on Ukraine, - Telegraph

Donbas and the "free economic zone"

A White House representative noted that during public speeches on Thursday, Zelenskyy proposed that Ukraine hold a referendum on a peace agreement that includes the withdrawal of territory. The representative stated that the US considers this to be progress.

Russia insists that any agreement must give it control over the entire Donbas region, despite the fact that around 14% of Donbas remains under Ukrainian control. The US has included Russia's demand in its plan, while proposing that the territory become a "demilitarized zone."

In the same statements, Zelenskyy made it clear that he is very skeptical about the US proposal to create a "free economic zone" in Donbas and is seeking changes and clarifications on other issues.

Read more: US peace plan envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - FT

Security guarantees under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty

It is noted that during the virtual meeting, Witkoff and Kushner discussed plans to create a "demilitarized zone" with national security advisors from Ukraine, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

A White House representative said that these discussions and the latest round of negotiations between the US and Ukraine on Thursday showed sufficient progress to convince Trump to send Witkoff and Kushner to Europe.

"They believe there is a chance for peace, and the president trusts them," said another White House official.

A senior US official said that the Trump administration is ready to provide Ukraine with a guarantee based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which will be approved by Congress and will have legal force.

"We want to provide Ukrainians with a security guarantee that, on the one hand, will not be a 'blank check' and, on the other hand, will be strong enough. We are ready to send it to Congress for a vote," the US representative said.

An American official said that three separate agreements on peace, security guarantees, and reconstruction would be concluded, and that the latest negotiations had given Ukrainians "a complete vision of the next day" for the first time.

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Ukraine will retain sovereignty over 80% of its territory

According to an American official, negotiations on the post-war economic and recovery package are proceeding successfully.

"When people see what they will get, not just what they will give, they are more willing to make concessions," said the American official.