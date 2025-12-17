Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe

Russia has stated that it has not yet received any official information about the results of the negotiations that took place in Europe with the participation of Ukraine, the United States and European countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian propaganda media, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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The Kremlin's position on the negotiations

The Russian president's spokesman said that Moscow is not ready to discuss a new round of negotiations with Washington until it has familiarised itself with the results of the consultations between the US, Ukraine and European partners.

"We must first familiarise ourselves with the outcome of the negotiations between the Americans and Ukrainians with the participation of Europeans," Peskov said, responding to a question about the timing of a possible new round of negotiations between Russia and the US.

Thus, the Kremlin has effectively confirmed that it is currently awaiting signals from the American side regarding further steps in the negotiation process.

Read more: Russia’s lack of response to progress in "peace talks" is worrying, - Nauseda

Background and expectations of the parties

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the results of two days of negotiations in Europe with the American delegation, expressed hope for a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to him, after finalising their position, the US is expected to hold consultations with the Russian side in the coming days.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Russia's lack of response to Western statements on the progress of peace talks on Ukraine was cause for concern.

Read more: Now there is chance for genuine peace process for Ukraine, - Merz

Negotiations in Berlin

Read more: Ukrainian delegation to visit US after contacts between US and Russia, over weekend or later, - Zelenskyy