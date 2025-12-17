Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe
Russia has stated that it has not yet received any official information about the results of the negotiations that took place in Europe with the participation of Ukraine, the United States and European countries.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian propaganda media, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The Kremlin's position on the negotiations
The Russian president's spokesman said that Moscow is not ready to discuss a new round of negotiations with Washington until it has familiarised itself with the results of the consultations between the US, Ukraine and European partners.
"We must first familiarise ourselves with the outcome of the negotiations between the Americans and Ukrainians with the participation of Europeans," Peskov said, responding to a question about the timing of a possible new round of negotiations between Russia and the US.
Thus, the Kremlin has effectively confirmed that it is currently awaiting signals from the American side regarding further steps in the negotiation process.
Background and expectations of the parties
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the results of two days of negotiations in Europe with the American delegation, expressed hope for a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.
According to him, after finalising their position, the US is expected to hold consultations with the Russian side in the coming days.
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Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Russia's lack of response to Western statements on the progress of peace talks on Ukraine was cause for concern.
Negotiations in Berlin
- As a reminder, on Sunday, 14 December, a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team is taking place in Berlin.
- It is known that the talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Berlin will continue on Monday, 15 December. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced "a lot of progress" in the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that another meeting will take place tomorrow.
- On 15 December , negotiations between the delegations continued.
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