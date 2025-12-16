Ukrainian delegation to visit US after contacts between US and Russia, over weekend or later, - Zelenskyy

Photo: Володимир Зеленський/ Телеграм-канал

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's negotiating delegation will visit the US at the end of this week or early next week.

He made this statement during a conversation with the media in the Netherlands, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, after two days of work in Berlin, there are "appropriate developments."

"Our American partners also received the European response yesterday, and now, with all these responses, I think that the American side will contact the Russian side, and after that there will be a meeting with Ukraine in the United States at the negotiating group level.

I think that in the coming days—maybe over the weekend, maybe a little later, let's hope—the sooner, the better," said the president.

Read more: Putin wants to use every metre of Russia’s advance as leverage in negotiations, - Zelenskyy

Negotiations in Berlin