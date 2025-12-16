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Ukrainian delegation to visit US after contacts between US and Russia, over weekend or later, - Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's negotiating delegation will visit the US at the end of this week or early next week.
He made this statement during a conversation with the media in the Netherlands, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Zelenskyy, after two days of work in Berlin, there are "appropriate developments."
"Our American partners also received the European response yesterday, and now, with all these responses, I think that the American side will contact the Russian side, and after that there will be a meeting with Ukraine in the United States at the negotiating group level.
I think that in the coming days—maybe over the weekend, maybe a little later, let's hope—the sooner, the better," said the president.
Negotiations in Berlin
- We would like to remind you that on Sunday, December 14, a meeting is taking place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.
- It is known that negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the US, which are taking place in Berlin, will continue on Monday, December 15. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that another meeting will take place tomorrow.
- On December 15, negotiations between the delegations continued.
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