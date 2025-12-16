Putin wants to use every metre of Russia’s advance as leverage in negotiations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is constantly trying to create a false impression on the front line.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Schof, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"I have informed the Prime Minister and all partners about the situation on the battlefield these days. Russia is constantly trying to create a false impression on the front line, but our soldiers and units are doing incredible things. They are defending our positions, no matter how difficult it is for them, and it is definitely not easy," he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, Putin has never valued the lives of his people and does not count his losses on the front line.

"Now he wants to use every metre as an argument in negotiations, losses mean even less to him. Russian assaults are really tough, but we are holding our positions. This helps us a lot, especially in political dialogue among leaders, primarily with our partners in the US," the head of state said.

Read more: US to respond militarily in event of new Russian attack on Ukraine,- Tusk

What preceded this?