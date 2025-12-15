Now there is chance for genuine peace process for Ukraine, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that during two days of talks in Berlin, "significant progress" had been made in coordinating the joint negotiating position of Ukraine, the US, and Europe.
He said this during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Peace process
"Now there is a chance for a genuine peace process for Ukraine. The positive momentum in the peace talks would not have been possible without the persistent efforts of the US and Donald Trump," Merz is convinced.
The politician stressed that Russia is playing for time and making maximum demands while waging a war of aggression:
"In confidential talks, we explained our positions in detail and listened carefully to each other. I hope that tonight we will make further progress in closing the ranks between Ukraine, the US, and Europe. At the same time, we want to force Moscow to stop playing games and open up to a truce."
The objectives of the peace talks
Merz outlined five goals that must be achieved in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine:
- Establishing peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty.
- Peace must be secured with substantial guarantees from the US and Europe.
- The terms of peace must be worked out jointly by all parties, including the US and Europe.
- The world should not negatively affect the unity and strength of NATO and the EU.
- The world must preserve Ukraine's European perspective and contribute to its recovery.
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