Talks between EU ministers and Witkoff and Kushner have broken down, - Kallas

Today's online conversation between the foreign ministers of EU member states and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team did not take place due to technical problems.

This was announced by EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, according to EP, as reported by Censor.NET.

Technical problems prevented the performance

According to Callas, the presentation by Witkoff and Kushner at the EU Council on December 15 did not take place due to technical difficulties.

"I don't have much to report following discussions with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as I don't know if it was a cyberattack, but the technical equipment definitely malfunctioned," she said.

Given this incident, according to the top diplomat, it cannot be said that "they held discussions."

Earlier it was reported that US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would address the EU Council via video link on December 15.

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Negotiations in Berlin