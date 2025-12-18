No plans for trilateral meeting between US, Ukraine and Russia in Miami, - Axios
Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami this weekend to meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the US "peace plan."
This is reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Trump's advisers are expected to brief Putin's envoy on the progress made in negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials and try to get the Russian government to agree to a revised proposal to end the war," the article says.
Visit of the Ukrainian delegation
Later, a Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov will arrive in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner.
According to sources, there are currently no plans for a trilateral meeting between US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials.
It is known that Dmitriev's spokesperson declined to comment.
What preceded it
- Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner held marathon talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials to agree on US security guarantees for Kyiv, territorial concessions, and other issues, as Washington continued to pressure Kyiv to end the war.
- The US offered a mutual defense promise similar to the one it gave to NATO members.
- Representatives of the Trump administration believe that Russia will accept Western security guarantees and Ukraine's membership in the EU in the final agreement.
- The US has stated that it plans to convene a group of military officials who support Ukraine in the near future to further discuss technical details regarding security and territory. The talks between the US and Russia in Miami appear to have been a separate initiative.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password