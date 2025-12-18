No plans for trilateral meeting between US, Ukraine and Russia in Miami, - Axios

Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami this weekend to meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the US "peace plan."

This is reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Trump's advisers are expected to brief Putin's envoy on the progress made in negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials and try to get the Russian government to agree to a revised proposal to end the war," the article says.

Read more: US and Russia to hold talks on war in Ukraine in Miami this weekend – Politico

Visit of the Ukrainian delegation

Later, a Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov will arrive in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

According to sources, there are currently no plans for a trilateral meeting between US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials.

It is known that Dmitriev's spokesperson declined to comment.

Read: Russia intimidates Belgian politicians and financiers from Euroclear over frozen assets for Ukraine

What preceded it