Zelenskyy: We expect our representatives to continue talks with US team this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects talks between the Ukrainian and US teams to continue this week on steps that could work toward peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Dialogue to continue

"We also expect that our representatives will continue talks and meetings with the US team this week on steps that could work toward peace and guaranteed security. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is defending our state!" the president said in the address.

Read more: Zelenskyy to attend EU leaders’ summit

Talks in Berlin

Read more: Zelenskyy to personally attend EU Council meeting on "reparations loan"