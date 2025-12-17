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Zelenskyy: We expect our representatives to continue talks with US team this week
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects talks between the Ukrainian and US teams to continue this week on steps that could work toward peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine.
The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Dialogue to continue
"We also expect that our representatives will continue talks and meetings with the US team this week on steps that could work toward peace and guaranteed security. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is defending our state!" the president said in the address.
Talks in Berlin
- As reported, on Sunday, December 14, a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Berlin with members of US President Donald Trump’s team.
- The talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Berlin continued on Monday, December 15. The specific proposals under consideration have not been disclosed.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said there had been "significant progress" in talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin.
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