Zelenskyy to attend EU leaders’ summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to participate in discussions on Ukrainian issues at the European Council meeting on 18 December, but he is expected to join the discussion via video link.

This was reported to a European Truth correspondent by a senior EU official familiar with the organisation of the EU leaders' summit, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the invitation to the Ukrainian president was sent by European Council President António Costa.

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"President Costa sent President Zelenskyy an invitation to come to Brussels and participate in the European Council meeting this week. We currently expect him to join the discussion via video link, and this has yet to be confirmed," the source told the publication.

He clarified that Zelenskyy's personal presence is unlikely "due to logistical issues," adding that "our teams are in contact."

According to European Truth, the Ukrainian side is not inclined to visit Brussels, in particular due to a lack of positive expectations from the summit's results.