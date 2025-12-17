Zelenskyy to personally attend EU Council meeting on "reparations loan"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the European Council summit in Brussels on December 18–19, where one of the key issues will be the allocation of a "reparations loan" for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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The European Council meeting will take place in Brussels on December 18–19. One of the main issues on the summit’s agenda, as expected, will be approval of a "reparations loan" for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. Belgium currently opposes the move.

"President Zelenskyy will personally attend the European Council tomorrow," a senior official cited by the agency said.

Read more: US pressures EU not to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine - Politico

Sources at European Pravda also confirmed the information.

Background

Yesterday, on December 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received an invitation to take part in discussions on Ukraine at the European Council meeting on December 18, but he was expected to join the talks via video link.

Read more: Zelenskyy to attend EU leaders’ summit