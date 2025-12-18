Umerov and Hnatov travel to Florida for talks with US delegation – Stefanishyna

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Commander of the Armed Forces’ General Staff Andrii Hnatov have traveled to Florida. Talks with US representatives on a "peace plan" are to take place there.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna wrote this on her private Telegram channel, Interfax-Ukraine quoted her as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

The meeting is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

According to Stefanishyna, the embassy regularly supports the work of delegations.

She added that an agreement has been reached on holding meetings in a bilateral format.

Read more: Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe

Background

Earlier, media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this coming weekend as part of efforts by Donald Trump’s administration aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev is to visit Miami on December 20–21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan."

Read more: Now there is chance for genuine peace process for Ukraine, - Merz