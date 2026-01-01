The painstaking work of artillerymen, infantrymen and drone operators of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade has yielded significant results in the fight against the enemy in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, during 2025, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted devastating losses on the Russian occupiers, eliminating thousands of soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

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The coordinated actions of the units made a significant contribution to curbing the offensive potential of Russian troops and confirmed the effectiveness of the Ukrainian army in modern warfare.

Results of 2025 (60th Mechanised Brigade, Lyman direction)

Enemy personnel destroyed: 8,200

Tanks: 15

BMPs, BTRs, MT-LBs: 40

Artillery systems: 40

Motor vehicles: 110

UAVs: 13,500

See also: Soldiers of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy command post and eliminated five occupiers. VIDEO

It was also reported that SBC drones reduced two occupiers' air defence systems, BUK-M3 and TOR-M2, to ashes.

See also on Censor.NET: Soldiers of the National Guard's Bureviy unit destroyed 10 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment. VIDEO