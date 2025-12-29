43rd SMB fighters destroy enemy UGV and eliminate five occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders, while patrolling the area within their sector of responsibility, eliminated five occupiers using drone munition drops.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 43rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) struck the enemy's deployment site with UAVs as the Russians tried to hide in trenches and tree lines.

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The footage also shows drone operators blasting an enemy ground robot to pieces as it was moving toward the Defense Forces’ positions.

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