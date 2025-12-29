Ukrainian drone hits occupier in backside in middle of road. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator, while flying over the unit’s area of responsibility, approaching an occupier from behind and hitting him.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed during one of the UAV's combat sorties, in which it hit the Russian invader in the backside and blew him apart in the middle of the road.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: 33rd Brigade drones strike occupiers’ quad bike column on road to Volodymyrivka. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian occupier, noticing a Ukrainian drone above his position, tried to knock it down with snowballs.

Watch more: Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO