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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Ukrainian drone hits occupier in backside in middle of road. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator, while flying over the unit’s area of responsibility, approaching an occupier from behind and hitting him.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed during one of the UAV's combat sorties, in which it hit the Russian invader in the backside and blew him apart in the middle of the road.

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Watch more: 33rd Brigade drones strike occupiers’ quad bike column on road to Volodymyrivka. VIDEO

Watch more: Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7590) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3704) drones (4908)
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