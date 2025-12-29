Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO

A video has appeared online, filmed by a Russian soldier who survived after a vehicle hit an anti-tank mine in the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the occupier shows what is left of the so-called "loaf" UAZ after it hit the mine. He says five Russians who were in the vehicle were killed in the blast.

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The footage shows the vehicle completely destroyed, once again indicating a high density of mines in areas where Russian troops try to move without proper engineer reconnaissance.

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