Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO
A video has appeared online, filmed by a Russian soldier who survived after a vehicle hit an anti-tank mine in the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the occupier shows what is left of the so-called "loaf" UAZ after it hit the mine. He says five Russians who were in the vehicle were killed in the blast.
The footage shows the vehicle completely destroyed, once again indicating a high density of mines in areas where Russian troops try to move without proper engineer reconnaissance.
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