Russians keep camel at their positions: "Why are you spacing out, Vasily?". VIDEO

Video footage has appeared online showing an occupier filming a camel named Vasily at his position.

According to Censor.NET, the animal is likely being used to transport cargo in the combat zone. The circumstances and exact location of the filming are currently unclear.

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The use of animals for logistical tasks indicates serious problems with the Russian army's technical support, in particular due to the loss of transport as a result of strikes by Ukrainian drones and artillery.

There have been repeated reports of the occupiers using horses, donkeys and other draft animals to transport ammunition and fuel to the front lines.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandists justify use of horses in Russian army: "They can smell, they don’t step on mines, they’re noiseless". VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers captured the first Russian "military transport" donkey. VIDEO