33rd Brigade drones strike occupiers’ quad bike column on road to Volodymyrivka. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Legion" unmanned systems battalion of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade struck a column of quad bikes as occupiers tried to break through along the road to Volodymyrivka.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops attempted to move the column across the Kazennyi Torets River, but the attempt ended in a complete fiasco for the Russians.

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As a result of the drone strikes, four invaders were eliminated, and five quad bikes were destroyed.

The soldiers shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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It was also reported that Ukrainian "Vyrii" drone operators killed Russian infantry near Stepnohirsk.

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