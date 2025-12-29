Ukrainian reconnaissance troops from the CHAMELEON TEAM company of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier in a small-arms firefight.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy mistook the Ukrainian soldiers for their own and was eliminated immediately.

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The combat mission took place in the Kostiantynivka direction of the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO

It was also reported that drones from the 33rd Brigade struck a column of occupiers on quad bikes on the road to Volodymyrivka.

Watch more: SIGNUM fiber-optic drones eliminate six occupiers and destroy four enemy guns near Lyman. VIDEO