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93rd Brigade scouts eliminate ruscist who mistook Ukrainian fighters for his own. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops from the CHAMELEON TEAM company of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier in a small-arms firefight.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy mistook the Ukrainian soldiers for their own and was eliminated immediately.
The combat mission took place in the Kostiantynivka direction of the Donetsk region.
- It was also reported that drones from the 33rd Brigade struck a column of occupiers on quad bikes on the road to Volodymyrivka.
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