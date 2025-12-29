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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat Elimination of Russian occupiers
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93rd Brigade scouts eliminate ruscist who mistook Ukrainian fighters for his own. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops from the CHAMELEON TEAM company of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier in a small-arms firefight.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy mistook the Ukrainian soldiers for their own and was eliminated immediately.

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The combat mission took place in the Kostiantynivka direction of the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Five KIA: surviving occupier shows remains of "loaf" that hit anti-tank mine near Kupiansk. VIDEO

Watch more: SIGNUM fiber-optic drones eliminate six occupiers and destroy four enemy guns near Lyman. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7590) Donetsk region (5967) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (109) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Kostyantynivka (56)
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