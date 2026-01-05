Hid in Kupiansk and adjusted fire on Armed Forces of Ukraine: Special Operations Forces captured Russian occupier. VIDEO

During special operations in Kupiansk, Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers detected a Russian occupier hiding in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Details

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces.

An SOF team detected and captured an enemy operative who was hiding in the city and adjusting fire on Ukrainian troops.

"Radio intercepts clearly indicated the presence of a ‘rat’ in one of Kupiansk’s districts. He constantly changed locations and stayed hidden.

Because of the dense urban development, the large number of shelters, and potential firing positions, finding the enemy was a long and painstaking task," the statement said.

See more: Russia has turned once peaceful Kupiansk into ruins, - 116th SMB. PHOTOS

The spotter was taken prisoner.

Awarding the defenders

For the defense of Kupiansk and the successful completion of combat missions in the area, SOF troops received commendations and awards. In particular, an SOF operator call sign "Borysfen" was awarded the Order of Courage, First Class, which he received from the President of Ukraine.

Read more: About 100 occupiers are in Kupiansk, cut off from supplies - "Khartiia"