Russia has turned once peaceful Kupiansk into ruins, - 116th SMB. PHOTOS

The military showed what Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region looks like now, where Ukrainian defenders are fighting.

The photos were published by the 116th SMB, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kupiansk

"Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities. These images show the once cosy and peaceful Kupiansk, which russia has turned into ruins and complete devastation," the military said.













The Joint Forces Operation stated that the situation in Kupiansk is positive and that the mop-up operation will continue for several more weeks.

Read more: Situation in Kupiansk is positive, cleanup will continue for several more weeks, - Trehubov

What preceded this?

We will remind you that on 20 November, Russian media circulated a statement by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statement by Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.

After that, Russian propaganda resources also acknowledged that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.

On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of ruscists and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.

On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk.

Read more: About 100 occupiers are in Kupiansk, cut off from supplies - "Khartiia"