Situation in Kupiansk is positive, clearance will continue for several more weeks, - Trehubov

In Kupiansk, the operation to clear the city of Russian units may take several more weeks, as there are still isolated pockets where the occupiers are hiding.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Suspilne on December 28 by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation.

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What is the situation in the city?

The mop-up operation in Kupiansk is proceeding rather slowly because civilians remain in the area. Secondly, these are urban battles, which always proceed rather slowly, but the situation in the city itself is developing quite positively. The Russians remain in several small pockets within the city. I don't know, it may take another two weeks to clear these pockets, but given that the Russians are not succeeding, there are no prospects for unblocking, although there have been several attempts, so everything is quite clear here," Trehubov said.

"In Kupiansk, they are more likely to attack the left bank of the Oskol River. Even if they succeeded, it would not lead to any changes in the city itself," the spokesperson added.

Read more: About 100 occupiers are in Kupiansk, cut off from supplies - "Khartiia"

What preceded it?