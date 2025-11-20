General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Gerasimov’s statements: Kupiansk and Yampil are under control of Ukrainian Defence Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refutes the statement made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Kupiansk is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Counter-sabotage measures and special operations to search for and destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated the city are continuing in the city and its surroundings.

The situation is similar in Yampil. Our troops are continuing search and strike operations in the area around the settlement.

The statement about the alleged capture of 80% of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk is also untrue," the statement said.

See also: Putin and Gerasimov claim to have "surrounded" 15 battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "captured" Kupiansk

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas continue in Pokrovsk. Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organised to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units. The occupiers' assault groups and their gathering places are being identified and destroyed.

The Ukrainian military recalled that a month ago, Russian propaganda had already "transported" journalists to the "surrounded" Kupiansk and Pokrovsk.

"The latest information lies from the Russian General Staff are aimed solely at concealing the critical losses of the Russian army, which is being driven into constant 'meat' assaults. The occupiers' losses since the beginning of the year have exceeded 371,000 people," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

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