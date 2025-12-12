Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk and congratulated military on Land Forces Day. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kupiansk direction, where he congratulated the soldiers on Land Forces Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Telegram channel.

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"Today - the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. Many Russians have talked about Kupiansk - we see that. I was there, I congratulated the guys. I thank every unit, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that successes on the front line directly affect Ukraine's position in diplomatic negotiations to end the war. "All our strong positions within the country are strong positions in the talks to end the war," he added.

The president thanked all the soldiers of the Ground Forces and emphasised the importance of their work for the country.

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