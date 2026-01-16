General Staff: Defence Forces strike Russian ammunition depot in Prymorsk in occupied Zaporizhzhia region

On the night of January 16, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck an ammunition depot of Russian invaders in the city of Prymorsk in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also clarified the results of the strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise in Russia’s Taganrog.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 16, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot of a unit from the 76th Air Assault Division (Prymorsk, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

A hit on the target was recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU

Taganrog

In addition, the results of the strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) have been clarified.

Damage to the final UAV assembly shop, two production workshops, as well as the enterprise’s administrative building has been confirmed.

We remind that on January 13, 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the Atlant Aero enterprise with Ukrainian-made missiles.

At this facility, a full cycle of design, manufacture, and testing of Molniya-type strike-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles is carried out, as well as production of components for Orion UAVs for the needs of Russia’s occupying forces.

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