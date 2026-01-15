Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU

Over the past day, 132 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the invaders carried out 63 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs. In addition, they used 8,087 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,999 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 41 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.



Air strikes were carried out on the areas of the settlements of Havrilivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Staroukrainka, Rizdvyanka, Dolinka, Barvinivka, Lyubytske, Zaliznychne, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and six enemy artillery systems.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and in the directions of the settlements of Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krugle.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske and towards the settlements of Stavy, Drobysheve, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Fedorivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, and towards Zakytne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbinivka, and towards Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhov, Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filia, and in the direction of the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Sichneve, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zelenyi, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the Primorsky area and in the direction of Pavlivka over the past day.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovsk direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,223,090 people (+1,150 per day), 11,557 tanks, 36,182 artillery systems, 23,904 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS