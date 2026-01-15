Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,223,090 people (+1,150 per day), 11,557 tanks, 36,182 artillery systems, 23,904 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,223,090 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 15, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,223,090 (+1,150) individuals

tanks - 11,557 (+7) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,904 (+2) units.

artillery systems - 36,182 (+84) units.

MLRS - 1,611 (+8) cases.

Air defense systems - 1,277 (+2) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 107,357 (+929) units.

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 74,306 (+187) units.

special equipment - 4,042 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Read more: British intelligence says Russia’s losses in war against Ukraine reached 415,000 people