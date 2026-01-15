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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,223,090 people (+1,150 per day), 11,557 tanks, 36,182 artillery systems, 23,904 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,223,090 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 15, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,223,090 (+1,150) individuals
  • tanks - 11,557 (+7) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,904 (+2) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,182 (+84) units.
  • MLRS - 1,611 (+8) cases.
  • Air defense systems - 1,277 (+2) units.
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 107,357 (+929) units.
  • cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 74,306 (+187) units.
  • special equipment - 4,042 (+0) units.

Watch more: Drone operators of 14th Brigade destroy five enemy drones in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Втрати армії РФ на 15 січня

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Read more: British intelligence says Russia’s losses in war against Ukraine reached 415,000 people

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Russian Army (11684) Armed Forces HQ (5077) liquidation (3026)
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