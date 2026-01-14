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Drone operators of 14th Brigade destroy five enemy drones in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after Prince Roman the Great, engaged enemy drones during combat sorties in the Kupiansk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, at least five enemy UAVs were hit in the sky, as well as two shelters and two Russian servicemen.
Among the destroyed equipment:
- Orlan UAV – 1 unit;
- ZALA UAV – 1 unit;
- SUPERCAM UAV – 1 unit;
- Lancet UAV – 1 unit;
- MOLNIYA UAV – 9 units;
- Pilots’ antenna – 1 unit.
The soldiers posted a video on social media.
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