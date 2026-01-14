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News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Drone operators of 14th Brigade destroy five enemy drones in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after Prince Roman the Great, engaged enemy drones during combat sorties in the Kupiansk direction.

As Censor.NET reports, at least five enemy UAVs were hit in the sky, as well as two shelters and two Russian servicemen.

Among the destroyed equipment:

  • Orlan UAV – 1 unit;
  • ZALA UAV – 1 unit;
  • SUPERCAM UAV – 1 unit;
  • Lancet UAV – 1 unit;
  • MOLNIYA UAV – 9 units;
  • Pilots’ antenna – 1 unit.

The soldiers posted a video on social media.

Watch more: FPV drone of 14th SMB flies into vehicle with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces of 412th Nemesis Brigade struck six enemy air defense systems in occupied territories in 48 hours. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) 14th separate mechanized brigade (46) drones (4405) Kup’yansk (620)
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