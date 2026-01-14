Unmanned Systems Forces of 412th Nemesis Brigade struck six enemy air defense systems in occupied territories in 48 hours. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck six enemy air defense systems and radars in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Censor.NET reports, the strikes were carried out from January 12 to 14, 2026, in the enemy’s rear, at a distance of 46 to 160 kilometers.

Within 48 hours, USF pilots were able to destroy six enemy air defense systems using strike drones with a 10-kilogram warhead.

The targets struck included:

a TOR air defense system (Mariupol district, Donetsk region, TOT);

a Vityaz 50N6E radar (Mariupol district, Donetsk region, TOT);

a BUK air defense system (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, TOT);

a BUK-M1 air defense system (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, TOT);

a Strela-10 air defense system (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, TOT);

a TOR-M2 air defense system (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, TOT).

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