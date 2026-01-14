Drone attacks assault group of seven occupiers walking along forest road. VIDEO
Operators of unmanned systems of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade have released a video of combat operations, which shows an attack by a Ukrainian FPV drone on a group of Russian assault troops.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the drone approaching its target and attacking a group of enemy infantrymen who were in open terrain. However, the moment of impact is not shown in the video, which makes it impossible to draw definitive conclusions about the results of the strike. At least seven Russian assault troops can be seen in the footage.
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