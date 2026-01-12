Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade destroyed four Russian ground robotic complexes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed four Russian ground robotic systems that the enemy used for logistical support and fire support for their units.

According to Censor.NET, the destruction was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. The destroyed systems were used by the occupiers to deliver ammunition and equipment and to perform supportive combat tasks in the active combat zone.

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Each of these targets significantly reduces the enemy's logistical capabilities and limits its ability to support units on the front line.

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