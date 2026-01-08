Enemy ground drone loaded with supplies hits mine and explodes in air. VIDEO

A video filmed by a Russian soldier has appeared online, showing the moment a ground drone was blown up by a mine.

According to Censor.NET, the robotic ground drone was used to deliver provisions and necessary materials to the front line. While moving along the route, the device hit a mine and was completely destroyed by the explosion.

The footage once again confirms the complex logistics of Russian units, which are increasingly forced to use ground robotic platforms due to the active work of Ukrainian drones and fire control of supply routes.

Watch more: 20 kilometres to target: UGV delivers 12 mines straight into occupiers’ shelter. VIDEO

The loss of such drones further complicates the provision of Russian positions on the front line and demonstrates the effectiveness of the mine and explosive barriers installed by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Warning! Profanity!

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