20 kilometres to target: UGV delivers 12 mines straight into occupiers’ shelter. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Army Corps successfully conducted an operation codenamed "Abetka," during which a squad of Russian occupiers was taken out using a single unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the operation, the enemy group was killed, after which Ukrainian infantry took up positions in the liberated area. Footage of the combat operation was released by the NC13 strike UGV company of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

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Despite the difficult terrain and the enemy’s active attempts to hit the equipment with FPV drones, professional operators were able to drive the ground robot a distance of about 20 kilometers. The robot delivered 12 mines directly to the shelter where the occupiers were located.

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