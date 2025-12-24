Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive 3 million FPV drones by year-end – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

This year, Ukraine’s Armed Forces will receive nearly 2.5 times more FPV drones than last year.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to Shmyhal, by the end of the year, the Defense Forces will receive 3 million FPV drones.

"At the same time, the overwhelming majority of UAVs in our troops’ arsenal are domestically produced.

This year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) delivered 2.4 million FPV drones to the military. Most of them were drones supplied under direct contracts with manufacturers," the statement said.

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Another 200,000 UAVs were delivered to the military via the DOT-Chain Defence IT system, which was launched in late July.

UGV

"The arsenal of our troops has also expanded in terms of unmanned ground vehicles. This year, nearly 15,000 UGVs were delivered to Armed Forces units. That is several times more than last year.

UGVs carry out logistics, evacuation, reconnaissance, mine-laying and demining, and patrol tasks. Some ground robots are equipped with combat modules and conduct assault and defensive operations," Shmyhal said.

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