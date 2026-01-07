Ukrainian strike and reconnaissance GRC Zmiy Droid 12.7 approved for use by Armed Forces, - Ministry of Defence. VIDEO+PHOTO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian-made Zmiy Droid 12.7 ground-based strike and reconnaissance robotic complex has been approved for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is designed to perform a wide range of military tasks in high-intensity combat conditions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about Zmiy Droid?

The Zmiy Droid 12.7 GRC was developed by engineers from two Ukrainian arms manufacturers with extensive experience in the manufacture and use of ground platforms in high-intensity warfare. The complex is built on the battle-tested Zmiy platform and equipped with a remotely controlled Wolly combat module with a 12.7 mm calibre machine gun.

The ground platform has high cross-country capability and can overcome difficult off-road terrain, sand, snow and shallow water obstacles. The platform's body is armoured, protected against anti-personnel mines and can withstand several FPV drone strikes.

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Features of the Zmiy Droid GRC

As noted, a distinctive feature of the Zmiy Droid 12.7 ground-based robotic complex is its control module, which allows the operator to control the platform and combat module simultaneously. This reduces decision-making time on the battlefield. The combat module is equipped with artificial intelligence systems and is capable of capturing and tracking targets in automatic mode.

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Tested in war conditions

Such strike ground robotic systems have proven themselves well in modern warfare.

There are documented cases of damage caused by the Droid TW 12.7 reconnaissance and strike GRC to the Russian MT-LB, a multi-purpose light armoured vehicle.

Another example of the successful combat use of the Droid TW 12.7 GRC was the holding of a firing position for 45 consecutive days. During this mission, the GRC was returned to the crew once every two days, for just a few hours, for maintenance, replenishment of ammunition and recharging of the battery.

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"The main task of such GRC is to replace soldiers on the battlefield, in the zone of greatest risk of injury," the Ministry of Defence notes.