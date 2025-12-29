25th Brigade ground robot evacuates seriously wounded Ukrainian soldier from battlefield. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade showed footage of evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier from the battlefield using a ground robot.
According to Censor.NET, the UGV initially delivered supplies and provisions to the defenders’ positions.
On the way back, it carried out a combat task and successfully conducted a special operation to evacuate a seriously wounded soldier.
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