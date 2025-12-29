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News Video Evacuation by ground drone Evacuation of the wounded
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25th Brigade ground robot evacuates seriously wounded Ukrainian soldier from battlefield. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade showed footage of evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier from the battlefield using a ground robot.

According to Censor.NET, the UGV initially delivered supplies and provisions to the defenders’ positions.

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On the way back, it carried out a combat task and successfully conducted a special operation to evacuate a seriously wounded soldier.

Read more: UAV pilot schools to train and certify UGV operators – Defense Ministry

Watch more: Ground drone with Browning machine gun destroys occupiers’ MT-LB and thwarts night assault. VIDEO

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injury (1079) evacuation (685) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (75) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (102)
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