Ground drone with Browning machine gun destroys occupiers’ MT-LB and thwarts night assault. VIDEO

The Droid ground combat platform armed with a Browning heavy machine gun successfully thwarted a night-time assault by Russian forces on the positions of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian operators detected the enemy's MT-LB with troops and opened fire, destroying both the vehicle and the assault group.

Enemy preparations for a night-time breakthrough

According to the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, Russian units were preparing yet another assault on Ukrainian positions during the night. To reinforce the defence, the brigade crews deployed Droid ground combat systems armed with 12.7 mm Browning machine guns.

Targeting with a thermal imager

The operator of one of the drones picked up a Russian MT-LB with assault troops in thermal mode as it was moving directly towards Ukrainian positions. The vehicle entered the kill zone and came under immediate fire.

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Machine gun fire that stopped the assault

Bursts from the heavy machine gun punched through the side of the MT-LB, hitting the crew and the assault infantry inside. Having lost control after the first hits, the armoured vehicle passed just centimetres from the drone and came to a halt after repeated strikes to its rear section.

Read more: Ukrainian aerial drone systems hit 77,000 enemy targets in October – Syrskyi

Outcome of the operation

As a result of the ground platform's work:

the enemy's MT-LB was destroyed

the Russian assault group was eliminated

the night assault was completely thwarted

Read more: Drone war: Ukraine’s Armed Forces deploy 7,000–9,000 drones against Russia daily