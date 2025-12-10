Ground drone with Browning machine gun destroys occupiers’ MT-LB and thwarts night assault. VIDEO
The Droid ground combat platform armed with a Browning heavy machine gun successfully thwarted a night-time assault by Russian forces on the positions of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian operators detected the enemy's MT-LB with troops and opened fire, destroying both the vehicle and the assault group.
Enemy preparations for a night-time breakthrough
According to the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, Russian units were preparing yet another assault on Ukrainian positions during the night. To reinforce the defence, the brigade crews deployed Droid ground combat systems armed with 12.7 mm Browning machine guns.
Targeting with a thermal imager
The operator of one of the drones picked up a Russian MT-LB with assault troops in thermal mode as it was moving directly towards Ukrainian positions. The vehicle entered the kill zone and came under immediate fire.
Machine gun fire that stopped the assault
Bursts from the heavy machine gun punched through the side of the MT-LB, hitting the crew and the assault infantry inside. Having lost control after the first hits, the armoured vehicle passed just centimetres from the drone and came to a halt after repeated strikes to its rear section.
Outcome of the operation
As a result of the ground platform's work:
-
the enemy's MT-LB was destroyed
-
the Russian assault group was eliminated
-
the night assault was completely thwarted
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password