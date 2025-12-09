Ukrainian Armor presents combat version of Protector UGV: control range up to 400 km. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian Armor has presented a combat version of the Protector unmanned ground vehicle fitted with a Tavria-12.7 module.
This was reported by the NAUDI press service, Censor.NET informs.
Protector
The system is equipped with a Tavria-12.7 combat module featuring an M2 Browning machine gun.
This is one of the first examples of combining two unmanned technologies on the battlefield – a cargo platform and a remotely operated machine-gun turret, which effectively turns the logistics UGV into a fully fledged combat asset.
Test footage shows the system operating stably in both static firing and firing on the move.
CEO of Ukrainian Armor Vladyslav Belbas said they had achieved good results both in static firing and in firing on the move at various distances.
The development was launched in response to requests from units operating on the front line.
Overall, the entire adaptation cycle of the Protector – from engineering design to practical implementation – took less than two months.
Both the Protector and the Tavria-12.7 have already been codified by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, which made it possible to integrate them rapidly into combat units without additional procedures.
Specifications
The Protector can be remotely controlled at distances of up to 400 km and can carry up to 700 kg of cargo.
The platform’s design allows it to be used as a mobile fire system, as a vehicle for evacuating wounded personnel, as a means of delivering ammunition and equipment, or as a carrier for additional combat modules, including machine-gun, missile or other specialised systems.
Ukrainian Armor has announced it is ready to scale up production.
Its facilities can manufacture up to 50 Protector units per month, responding to demand from units and to the need to replace risks for personnel with remotely operated platforms.
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