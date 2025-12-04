Brave1 launches new grant programme for Ukrainian component manufacturers

Drone Industry

The Brave1 defence technology cluster is launching a new grant programme for Ukrainian component manufacturers. Under the programme, developers will be able to receive up to UAH 8 million to accelerate R&D and increase the technological readiness of their solutions.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this at the Brave1 Components event in Kyiv.

"At the start of the full-scale invasion, we opened up the markets for UAVs, UGVs, EW and other innovative weaponry in Ukraine. Now, the rapid growth of these markets is generating demand for Ukrainian-made components for these technologies. That is why we are launching a new initiative to support component manufacturers based on Brave1. Our strategic goal is to achieve independence in producing key components, and in the future Ukraine has every chance to become a component base for the civilised world," the deputy prime minister said.

Priority funding will be available for components in 20 areas defined in close cooperation with the Defence Ministry and combat units, including:

engines and drive systems – electric motors, internal combustion engines, etc.;

propulsion elements – for UGVs, as well as propellers for fixed-wing and multirotor drones;

computing systems and sensors – onboard computers, control units, navigation and obstacle-detection sensors;

communications – frequency-shifting systems, antennas, communication-channel aggregators;

cameras and mounts – thermal imagers, high-resolution cameras, gimbals;

other electronics.

More detailed requirements and priorities are available on the website.

Read more: Funding for DOT-Chain Defence increased: military receive extra UAH 2.1 billion for drones and equipment – Defence Ministry

Brave1 Components also hosted the largest exhibition of components for unmanned systems in the history of independent Ukraine. More than 200 Ukrainian companies presented their products to the military and manufacturers of finished systems.

"Developing Ukraine’s component base matters not only for Ukraine. It is important for the entire free world. I invite foreign companies to invest in Ukraine, establish joint production and R&D. Developing Ukrainian components is an investment in our shared security," Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

In addition to the grant programme, Brave1 will now also focus on developing legislative changes and building cooperation between component manufacturers and producers of end products.

In addition, on the Brave1 Market defence technology marketplace, service members will soon be able to purchase components using electronic points they earn for verified enemy hits, logistics operations and other missions.

"Ukrainian components are not only about reducing dependence on other countries, but also about faster R&D and deliveries to the Defence Forces, as the military needs prompt access to a component base. Moreover, independent component production creates a foundation for the future: we are rebuilding our own technological school and training a new generation of specialists who will become a powerful catalyst for the development of Ukraine’s post-war economy," Brave1 CEO Andrii Hrytseniuk noted.

About Brave1

Over its 2.5 years of operation, the Brave1 defence technology cluster has become the largest angel investor in defence tech in Ukraine, awarding more than 700 grants totalling over UAH 2.6 billion. In 2025, the cluster helped attract more than $100 million in private capital investment. There are currently more than 4,800 solutions from 2,300 manufacturers registered on the platform, including UAVs, UGVs, EW/ELINT systems, naval drones and AI-based systems.

Brave1 Market and e-points (Army of Drones.Bonus)

Brave1 Market is a defence technology marketplace launched in April 2025 by Brave1 and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. There are currently 2,600 solutions listed on the marketplace, including more than 800 in the components segment

Thanks to integration with the Army of Drones.Bonus (e-points) system, service members can order drones, EW systems and UGVs on the marketplace using electronic points they earn for verified enemy hits, logistics, reconnaissance and other missions. This cuts delivery times severalfold compared to traditional defence procurement and allows frontline units themselves to choose exactly what they need for specific sectors of the front.