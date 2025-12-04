Funding for DOT-Chain Defence increased: military receives extra UAH 2.1 billion for drones and equipment – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion to enable brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to order drones and other equipment via DOT-Chain Defence.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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Brigades choose drones and other equipment themselves via DOT-Chain Defence

As the Defence Ministry explained, the marketplace format means that brigades themselves, using the funds allocated to them, choose the drones and other equipment they need, while the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Defence Ministry handles the entire process – from contracting to payment.

This allows the military to receive equipment quickly, transparently and without excessive bureaucracy. In particular, the average delivery time for FPV drones ordered through DOT-Chain Defence, from placement of the order to receipt by the brigade, is 10 days.

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Drone configurator in DOT-Chain Defence

It is reported that in the coming months the DPA also plans to launch a drone configurator function in DOT-Chain Defence. It will allow service members to select the configuration of UAVs for specific combat missions by combining the relevant components – camera type, frequencies, flight altitude and so on. The team has already completed the first stage of development, adapting the existing functionality, and is now working on integrating it into the IT system.

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Overall, since the launch of the marketplace, the Defence Ministry has allocated almost UAH 6.3 billion for these purchases.