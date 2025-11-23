The Russian army's losses in artillery systems in less than 11 months of this year already exceed last year's statistics.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

As of November 23, 2025, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had destroyed 13,053 Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the year.

According to data from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of November 23, the number of artillery systems lost and destroyed by the Russian army since the beginning of the year has already reached 13,053 units. For comparison: in the whole of 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13,050 enemy artillery units.

Watch more: Border guards of "Gart" brigade destroyed 6 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Total losses of artillery systems

As of November 23, 2025, the total losses of Russian army artillery systems amount to 34,585 units.