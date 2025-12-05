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Winner is one who scales technology – Commander of NC13 UGV Unit Zinkevych (Makar)

Zinkevych "Makar": the one who scales up technologies wins

For Ukraine to win, it is necessary to scale technology and develop new means of destruction.

Mykola "Makar" Zinkevych, Commander of the Unit of Ground-Based Robotic Strike Systems NC-13 of the 3rd Assault Brigade, stated this at the 11th Kyiv Youth Security Forum "GEN W²: CODING THE FUTURE", reports Censor.NET.

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"In reality, neither the person who invents the technology nor the person who figures out how to apply it wins. Instead, the winner is the person who can continuously scale technology and run long distances," he said.

Zinkevych emphasized the importance of developing new technologies and weapons.

Read more: No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii

"If we fall behind in technology, scale, and quantity, we will not achieve victory," he added.

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tech (129) Kyiv Security Forum (69) 3rd SAB (358) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (93)
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