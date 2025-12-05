No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii

Despite the rapid development of military technology, the individual soldier remains the primary factor in Ukraine's defensive capabilities on the battlefield.

Mykyta "Raz-Dva" Nadtochii, the Deputy Commander of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, said this at the 11th Kyiv Youth Security Forum "GEN W²: CODING THE FUTURE", Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Nadtochii acknowledged the importance of technological development, yet emphasized that Ukraine will lose if there are no soldiers on the battlefield.

"Technology is no longer what it was in 2014 or 2022. Now, there are platforms, robotic systems, and strike drones. We can strike deep into the enemy's rear. However, if there are no soldiers on the battlefield, we will lose. Robots can deliver supplies, provide support, and even fight. Still, soldiers are the ones who see the enemy up close and have to shoot at them. A soldier-centric approach should be the foundation. Without it, we simply cannot win," he stressed.

Read more: Russia’s losses already exceed 700,000 people, but no strategic goals have been achieved - former NATO military committee chairman Bauer

Separately, the Deputy Commander commented on the ideological foundations of the Russian army. "Everything there is based on fear. If you don't follow orders, you'll end up where the Russian soldiers end up with assault sticks. It's not about a lack of personnel. It's about the system. Russia has always positioned itself as an expansionist state. Its propaganda constantly touts Russia as strong and powerful, incapable of losing. Their prisoners repeat the same narratives."

Read more: NATO sees the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers, we are on your side - Chairman of Alliance’s Military Committee Dragone